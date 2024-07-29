Lily Allen hits back at James Corden, calls him 'beg friend'

Lily Allen dismisses James Corden’s 'leading on' accusations.

Lily Allen has launched a scathing rebuttal against James Corden, branding him a "beg friend" after he accused her of leading him on in his recent autobiography.

The controversy traces back to 2008 when Allen and Corden first crossed paths on her chat show.

According to Allen, Corden was notably flirtatious during his appearance, and although they spent a brief period socializing afterward, she insists she never led him on.

In her latest podcast episode, Miss Me?, the singer addressed the claims directly. "James Corden was a bit of a beg friend for me," Allen said.

She recounted how Corden's flirtatious behavior during his chat show appearance and their subsequent social interactions seemed to have been misinterpreted by the actor.

The controversy began when Corden appeared on Allen’s show to promote the latest series of Gavin and Stacey.

According to Allen, Corden’s flirtatious behavior was misinterpreted. "I believe he wrote in his book that I was leading him on, which I definitely wasn’t,"

She stated on her podcast "I think in his mind, maybe it went on a bit longer. But yeah, if I ever had a famous beggy friend, it was James Corden back in the day."