King Charles faces heartbreaking reality in rift with Prince Harry

King Charles, who has a strained relationship with his younger son, Prince Harry, is set to face harsh truth about what he is losing in the rift.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share two children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, who have not travelled to the UK since 2022.

Now, Charles has to come to terms with the fact that he may not be able to meet them again, per Majesty magazine’s Joe Little.

“It would be great to think that at some point soon the King would get to visit the grandchildren that he has seen very little of,” he told The Mirror. "But he is 75 and still not in the best of health.”

Little added, “A visit to America is unlikely to be a priority now, given the other demands on his time. It's an incredibly sad situation that few would have predicted even five years ago.”

Previous reports suggested that the monarch is desperate to have a relationship with his two grandchildren based in the US. However, with Prince Harry declaring the UK as “unsafe” for his family, there is a very slim chance that the family will be reunited with Charles.



Royal author Margaret Holder noted that it is difficult for cancer-stricken King Charles to travel long distances or make “private travels.”

“It is very difficult for the monarch to travel as a private person. All kinds of diplomacy would have to be involved to get the King into California,” she told the outlet. “So, King Charles is forced to be a distant grandfather that the grandchildren never see.”