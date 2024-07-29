Channing Tatum exhibits fandom at San Diego Comic-Con for Marvel’s ‘Gambit’

Channing Tatum wears Gambit Tshirt after 10 years

Channing Tatum’s love for Gambit, a Marvel superhero character, seems to strong to fade over a decade.



The 44-year-old actor showed up at the San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, July 25, donning a faded Gambit T-shirt, with a line emblazoned that said, “check your pockets”.

From the pictures obtained by Us Weekly, even by simply looking, it can be told that the black t-shirt was not different from the one the star wore to SDCC 2015 for a then-upcoming Gambit film’s promotion.

For more than ten years, Tatum battled for the making of a film about the Cajun X-Man who possesses the ability to charge items with kinetic energy. While other X-Men films bounded forward, that one notably hung out.

In 2019, Tatum proposed directing the film himself, provided that doing so would advance the production. But there were no plans to make a standalone film on the superpowered Louisiana pickpocket.

“The studio really didn’t want us to direct it,” Tatum told Variety in 2023. “They wanted anybody but us, essentially, because we had never directed anything.”