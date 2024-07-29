Josh Hartnett explains why he declined two superhero movie roles

Josh Hartnett opens up about turning down two superhero movie roles

Josh Hartnett has recently explained why he rejected two superhero movie roles.



Speaking to UK’s The Guardian newspaper, Josh, who is currently promoting his new movie Trap, said, “People’s attention to me at the time was borderline unhealthy. There were incidents. People showed up at my house. People that were stalking me.”

At one point, the Oppenheimer actor told the outlet, “A guy showed up at one of my premieres with a gun, claiming to be my father. He ended up in prison.”

“There were lots of things. It was a weird time. And I wasn’t going to be grist for the mill,” he stated.

Josh opened up that he declined the role of Superman and later a role about Batman went to Christian Bale.

“I just didn’t want my life to be swallowed up by my work. And there was a notion at that time you just kind of give it all up,” he continued.

Josh told the outlet, “And you saw what happened to some people back then. They got obliterated by it. I didn’t want that for myself.”

The Pearl Harbour actor discussed about his nuclear scientist appearance in Christopher’s Oppenheimer.

“I recognise the missed opportunity to work with a guy like Chris. And I’ve figured out that as much as you’re worried about curating your career to things you’re interested in,” he remarked.

Josh added, “I don’t believe that’s the most important thing any more. It’s about finding people who you really trust.”