Angelina Jolie hired hitman to plan her murder at 22

Angelina Jolie has shared a harrowing chapter from her past, revealing that she once sought out a hitman to plan her own murder while struggling with suicidal thoughts.



The Oscar-winning actress is currently navigating a divorce from Brad Pitt, opened up about this dark period in her life during a 2001 interview and a 2003 discussion with The Face.

At age 22, Jolie admitted to IMDB, “This is going to sound insane but there was a time I was going to hire somebody to kill me.”

She explained that she believed a murder would be less painful for her loved ones than her own suicide.

In her The Face interview, she further detailed how finding a hitman in New York was not as difficult as one might think.

Reflecting on this dark chapter, the actress recounted how she believed that a murder would spare her loved ones from the guilt of her suicide.

In her revealing account, Jolie explained to IMDB that she considered orchestrating her death as a "robbery" so her family wouldn’t feel responsible.

She even planned to withdraw cash over time to avoid leaving a large sum in her bank account for the hitman.

However, the assassin's response was unexpectedly compassionate. She recalled, "He was a decent enough person and asked if I could think about it and call him again in two months."

By 2011, Jolie hinted at these darker times in an interview with 60 Minutes, stating, "I went through heavier, darker times and I survived them. I didn’t die young, so I’m very lucky."

She admitted, "I was not a very stable youth. In fact, I never thought I could be anyone’s mom."