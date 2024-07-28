Marvel Studios’ boss Kevin Feige kicks off Phase 6 at Comic-Con

Marvel fans were in for a treat as they were given a fantastic news about the much-anticipated Phase 6 of the giant.

The Fantastic Four cast, starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn, delighted fans as they were introduced by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, 51. Feige also went on to introduce the film’s director Matt Shakman.

The plot for Fantastic Four, originally created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee, is centred around a group of astronauts who develop superhuman power after they were exposed to cosmic rays in space.

The beloved comic first launched the Marvel Comics universe back in 1961.

In the reboot, which is set to release on July 25, 2025, will see Pascal as Reed Richards a.k.a. Mister Fantastic; Kirby as Sue Storm a.k.a. Invisible Woman; Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm a.ka. the Thing; and Quinn as Johnny Storm a.k.a. the Human Torch.

At the Comic-Con held on Saturday, a glimpse of the upcoming action was unveiled featuring the four lead stars, which garnered a thunderous applause from the audience.

The Fantastic Four will come after Marvel Cinematic Universe instalments Captain America: Brave New World (to be released on February 14, 2025) and Thunderbolts* (to release on May 2, 2025).