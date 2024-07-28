Nicole Scherzinger recalls proudest moment with the Pussycat Dolls

Nicole Scherzinger looked back on her time with the Pussycat Dolls and how fast it went by as they topped charts with their first single.

“It was such a whirlwind,” Scherzinger, 46, told Us Weekly. “It’s kind of crazy. So much happened so fast for the Dolls.”

While there were many memorable moments for Scherzinger, the one that sticks out for her happened in 2019, when the Dolls reunited.

“I’m really proud of when we came back together,” she explained. “The pandemic happened and we weren’t able to tour, but we came back together for our song React and performed on The X Factor, and I was proud of that.

She continued, “We hadn’t been together for, like, 10 years, and then we got together for a week and just put that up on stage.”

“I was mostly proud because of the women that we had evolved into,” she told the outlet. “That we could come together and say, ‘Wow, life is so much bigger than petty things.’”

She added, “And half the girls have children, you know what I mean? And families. And that growth as women, of coming together and being supportive of each other — I think that’s what made me the most happy, that we could do that. And I still love and support the girls.”

The Pussycat Dolls, led by Scherzinger, released their debut single, Sway, which was the soundtrack for Shall We Dance?. They went on to achieve worldwide success with their debut album, PCD.

