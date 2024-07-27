Hugh Jackman’s excited over bulking up for Deadpool & Wolverine

Hugh Jackman’s dual expertise in both stage and screen has clearly paid off.

Hugh Jackman is embracing the challenge of getting back into superhero shape for Deadpool & Wolverine with enthusiasm and a renewed sense of fun.

In a recent interview with Ryan Reynolds for PEOPLE's May cover story, Jackman, opened up about the rigorous body transformation required to reprise his iconic role as Wolverine.

Reflecting on his previous experiences, Jackman admitted that he found the process tough and painful a decade ago.

"At that point, I wasn't enjoying it—it was hurting," he said.

However, after a break during which he focused on dance and stage performances, Jackman found the journey back to Wolverine invigorating. "When I came back to it, it was really fun and I was thrilled," he shared.

He highlighted how beneficial this process is not just physically but also for mental well-being. "It’s good for your brain," he noted.

Jackman and Reynolds also discussed their rigorous diets designed to build muscle for their superhero roles.

For him, gaining size is particularly challenging due to his naturally slim build. "I have to eat a lot," he explained, "and getting the size on is the hardest part. That’s the bit that does my head in."

Despite the challenges, Jackman's excitement for the role is palpable, reflecting his commitment and passion for bringing Wolverine back to the big screen.



