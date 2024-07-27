Prince William's attempts to control media considered as 'quite aggressive'

William wants to control the narrative when he deals with the media, royal expert claims

Prince William's approach to dealing with the media is perceived as 'quite aggressive.'



In the ITV documentary Tabloids on Trial, Harry discussed his battle with the British press, describing his commitment to confronting the tabloids as a 'central piece' of the ongoing family rift.

Speaking about his comments in the latest documentary, royal commentator Richard Palmer said: "There is a difference between William and Harry. But William I think is quite, controlling.

"He wants to control the narrative when he deals with the media, he can be quite aggressive but he just does it in a would say a more sophisticated way than Harry has done."

The relationship between Harry and the royal family has been tense since he relocated to the US with his wife Meghan Markle in January 2020 and participated in several revealing interviews about his royal life.



In the interview, journalist Becca Barry asked the royal: "To what extent do you think your determination to fight the tabloids destroyed your relationship with your family?"

Prince Harry replied: "It is certainly a central piece to it.

"It is a hard question to answer because anything I say about my family results in a torrent of abuse from the press. I have made it very clear that this is something that needs to be done.

"It would be nice if we did it as a family, I believe from a service standpoint and when you are in a public role these are the things we should be doing for the greater good. am doing this for my reasons."