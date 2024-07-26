Prince Harry puts brave face amid public unfair criticism

Prince Harry recently received criticism for the Pat Tillman Award

Prince Harry is maintaining a courageous demeanor despite facing unjust criticism from the public.



It has been claimed that the public is not giving Prince Harry the recognition he deserves for his charitable work and would be praising him much more if he resumed his role as a working royal.

Despite making positive headlines with his flagship Invictus Games, and recently receiving criticism for the Pat Tillman Award, there is ongoing debate about whether his efforts are being properly acknowledged.

On the podcast, GB News' Royal Correspondent Cameron Walker and GBNews.com's Royal Editor Svar Nanan-Sen discussed the harsh backlash Harry faced over the sporting veterans' award.

They highlighted that US sports broadcaster ESPN had emphasized Harry's significant contributions to military circles, contrasting with the criticism he received.

Svar said: "When he was nominated for this Pat Tillman Award, ESPN cited his work with the Invictus Games over the last decade and the important role that's played within the military community.

"Jake Wood, a former Pat Tillman Award recipient, said: 'He's a royal prince - there are a hundred different things he could have done with his life after service in the British Armed Forces, but he's chosen to dedicate a big portion of his post-military life to helping veterans.'

"I think it's worth remembering that Harry had so many different avenues available to him and he has chosen to focus on helping the military community and veterans as much as possible."

Cameron replied: "It's his passion, isn't it? I think it absolutely is his passion - and the Invictus Games are something he's really dedicated to, and he's going to continue to be dedicated to.

"We're going to have the Winter Games in Canada, in Vancouver in 2025, and I'm sure he will come back to the UK and do various events with Team GB... He's obviously got 'Scotty's Little Soldiers', as we've already mentioned.

"But then it is Prince Harry who's taken it off the Royal Foundation and made it its own kind of separate organisation that he is very much heading up."



