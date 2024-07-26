King Charles heartbroken after Prince Harry's sad admission

King Charles III, who's said to be desperate to see his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, has received a very sad news from Montecito.

The Duke of Sussex has sent a clear message to his cancer-stricken dad King Charles that he can not have the pleasure to spend time with Archie and Lilibet until he assures the Sussex of fool-proof security.

A royal insider has claimed: "Harry's sad admission about not bringing his family back to the UK over security concerns seems to be a clear message to the King.

"The 75-year-old monarch has been left hurt by the Duke as Harry and his family feel unsafe in the UK."

The royal source added: "Harry's latest move suggests as Archie and Lilibet will never travel to the UK without the security he demands."

The Duke has said he will "not bring Meghan Markle back to the UK" in a damning statement in a new documentary.



King Charles younger son shared his fears about bringing Meghan Markle and his children back to the UK in his new interview, saying: "It's still dangerous."

It is to mention here that the monarch has only met Lilibet once and Archie just a handful of times, however he's "desperate to see them and hates the idea that they will not remember him as the warm friendly grandfather he wants to be," according to royal expert Tom Quinn.