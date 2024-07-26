Meghan Markle asked to drop royal title after Harry's revelations

Meghan Markle has come under fire in the run-up to the upcoming US presidential election and her husband Prince Harry's new interview.

Meghan Markle has been warned keeping her title would cause a major "nightmare" for the Royal Family if she were to become involved in politics.



The Duchess of Sussex has been dogged by rumours of a potential future as a politician ever since stepping down as a working royal – a suggestion supported by her years of political and social engagement before her marriage to Prince Harry.

Speculation about Meghan's political career was reignited earlier this week as President Joe Biden announced he would end his re-election campaign and support Vice President Kamala Harris's bid to become the Democratic nominee in the presidential election.

Royal commentator Natasha Livingstone said: "If she was to keep her title, Duchess of Sussex, that would just be a real headache for the Royal Family who are notoriously non-political."

Livingstone told the Daily Mail's Palace Confidential: "And then to have a royal title associated with any political office would just be a nightmare for them, frankly."

The warning comes after Harry's new interview in which the Duke as spoken about his concerns for his family's safety if they return to the UK, saying "it's too dangerous" to bring Meghan and their children to the UK.