Prince Harry opens up about Meghan Markle’s UK plans

Prince Harry revealed the main reason behind not bringing Meghan Markle to the UK in a bombshell ITV documentary.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex recently made a headline-making appearance in Tabloids On Trial, a documentary based on phone hacking.

From addressing his legal battles with the British tabloids to opening up his growing rift with the royal family, Harry shared rare insights about the controversies surrounding him.

Notably, Harry opened up about his wife’s plans to visit the UK in the near future during the interview.

The former working royal said, "Look at what has happened in the last four years to me, my wife and my family, right? So that was a very hard decision for me to make, which is, how bad is it going to get?"

It is pertinent to mention that the Duke of Sussex recently announced that the 2027 Invictus Games will take place in Birmingham, raising questions about Meghan’s possible return to his home country.

However, Harry believes it is still 'dangerous' to bring his wife and children to the UK for many reasons.

He added, "It's still dangerous. And all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff, to act on what they have read... And whether it's a knife or acid, whatever it is. And these are things that are a genuine concern for me."

"It's one of the reasons why I won't bring my wife back to this country," King Charles' son revealed.