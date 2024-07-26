Chris Hemsworth shares kids' crucial part in joining 'Transformers'

Chris Hemsworth gets candid about his kids' influence on him

Chris Hemsworth revealed that he consulted his kids before agreeing to voice a character in the upcoming Transformers film.

The 40-year-old actor opened up to People Magazine about his three trusted advisors when he was offered the role of the Orion Pax a.k.a Optimus Prime.



He recalled, "I had gone to my kids and said, 'What do you think?' And they said, 'You have to do it.'"

In the upcoming film that stars Scarlett Johansson, Jon Hamm, Laurence Fishburne, and more, Hemsworth takes over as the future leader of the Autobots from iconic voice actor Peter Cullen.

Meanwhile, the Thor actor explained that his 'consultants,' India Rose, Sasha, and Tristan, took care of their respective roles and "played a big part" in assisting Hemsworth in joining the Josh Cooley-directed prequel.

He said, "They were in the background as I was recording a lot of these lines. They were kind of yelling suggestions or trying to distract me. It was cool."

For the unversed, Transformers One is slated to release on September 20, 2024.