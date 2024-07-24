Prince Harry's courageous decision protects King Charles from further harm

Prince Harry quit working as senior royal in 2020

Prince Harry has received praise for steering clear of an unthinkable action that could have caused serious damage to the Royal Family, as noted by an expert.

Vanity Fair's Katie Nicholl, speaking on Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered, explored the potential consequences had the Duke of Sussex opted to sell the film rights to his explosive memoir Spare.

Nicholl indicated that while such a decision could have brought substantial profit, it might also have exacerbated tensions within his family.



Katie elaborated: "It is probably one of the best, most sensible decisions Prince Harry has made, to hold on and retain those movie rights because, had he sold them and he would probably have got a huge amount of money for doing so - he's lost total control."

She continued: "If anybody was able to make a film version of that, it doesn't really even bear thinking about to be honest. I think it goes far beyond how Meghan might be portrayed, how Diana might be portrayed.

"Imagine the huge potential for even more damage to be done between his relationship between him and his step-mother Camilla, between him and his father, between him and his brother. You only need to look at something like the crown to see how much something that close to the bone can upset the royal family."

"For something to be turned into a movie based on Harry's own words has the potential for a huge amount of controversy, possibly a great deal of litigation."

While Harry is reportedly clutching the movie rights to his memoir Spare close to his chest, whispers of a possible bombshell return to UK continue.

Sources say that Harry is "anxiously" plotting a "month-long" trip back to British soil amid the ongoing rift with his brother, Prince William.

An insider told Closer: "Harry is going to have to return to the UK solo as it makes sense for him to take a longer trip. He's convinced that if he spends a longer period of time there, he'll have a better chance to reconnect with his family."

The same source also mentioned Meghan Markle is worried over potentially being jeered by the Brits.



