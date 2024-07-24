Victoria Beckham tells off David Beckham during romantic getaway

Victoria Beckham jokingly slammed her husband David for making her look 'ginger'

Victoria Beckham berated her husband David Beckham for “making her look ginger” in a recent social media post.

The 49-year-old, who spent quality time with his 50-year-old wife at a vineyard in France earlier this week, took to his Instagram to offer an insight into the couple’s romantic getaway.

In the photo, the couple was spotted sipping on red wine as Victoria placed her arm around her sweetheart while they posed for the picture together.

The Spice Girl alum looked stunning in a summery black dress while her husband sported a white t-shirt.

He wrote in the caption, "We have eaten in many beautiful places but WOW Domaine De Peretti Della Rocca.”

Meanwhile, Victoria rushed to the comments section to slam Beckham for using the “wrong” filter.

She wrote, "What? Why is my hair ginger??? What filter is that David?"

Fans chimed in to add playful comments under the former English footballer’s post on the social media giant.

One user commented, "I think it's really nice.”

Another fan jokingly added, "Ginger Spice."

While a third wrote, "Both look epic."

The couple of 25 years was previously spotted soaking up the sun on a mega yacht in Sardinia.