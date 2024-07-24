Is Taylor Swift Lady Deadpool in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'? Ryan Reynolds reveals

Ryan Reynolds on Lady Deadpool

Ryan Reynolds has answered the question of whether Taylor Swift is the Lady Deadpool or not in his highly anticipated forthcoming marvel crossover movie, Deadpool & Wolverine.



During his appearance on Monday's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the 47-year actor got candid about the number of rumours going on across the internet about several unexpected cameos that may or may not happen in the movie.

“I would say this, we don't really have cameos as much as surprises,” Reynolds opened up, while trying to beat around the bush.

However, he was interrupted by Fallon’s loud mumble saying “Taylor Swift” under his breath.

"Who hurt you?" Reynolds joked in response.

Fallon reiterated his question of whether Swift is the Lady Deadpool character teased in the trailer of the movie, to which Reynolds simply replied, “I wish!”

“Taylor, you know, If I ever stop, she'd make a good Deadpool,” Reynolds said. “She's funny. Funny!”

“There are surprises. I would say that the folks that do show up in the movie, that I have no idea how we've managed to keep it secret given the internet and all this stuff but I would say it's more surprises," the star explained.