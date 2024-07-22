King Charles' guard horse bites tourist at historic palace

Tourist's unfortunate encounter with King Charles' guard horse in London.

A female tourist visiting the United Kingdom had an unexpected encounter when she was bitten by a guard horse belonging to King Charles.

The incident, captured in a timely video circulating online, occurred as the woman attempted to pose for a holiday photo next to the horse stationed outside the Household Cavalry Museum.

In a matter of seconds, the horse, known for its spirited demeanor, initially exchanged a seemingly friendly gaze before unexpectedly biting the tourist's arm.

The woman recoiled in pain, prompting her to retreat and eventually collapse to the ground.

Concerned by the commotion, police officers quickly arrived at the scene to provide assistance.

While the incident was unfortunate, viewers noted that prior warnings about the horse's assertive behavior had been given to the traveler.

The incident was captured on camera, revealing a warning sign stating “Beware: Horses may kick or bite,” which the woman either overlooked or missed entirely.

This occurrence marks one in a series where visitors have encountered injuries from animals within Charles’ herd, underscoring a recurring issue.

Similar incidents involving tourists and the monarch’s horses have been documented previously, highlighting the strict protocol surrounding the royal stable.