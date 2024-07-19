Rebel Wilson's 'The Deb' team rallies around her after legal battle

Cast and crew members of The Deb have rallied around Rebel Wilson after she was sued for defamation by the production's producers.



Actor Dolores Dunbar praised Wilson's directorial debut, saying, "With over 60 years of experience as a performer, but making my debut in film, I can say I've never been part of a more joyous and inclusive experience... Since then, I've shared with family and friends how, as a director, [Wilson] surpassed my expectations."

The producers, Amanda Ghost, Gregor Cameron, and Vince Holden, filed a lawsuit against Wilson on July 12, alleging defamation after she accused them of inappropriate behaviour on set and embezzlement of production funds.

“I found Rebel to be incredibly supportive and collaborative on set not only to myself, but also to those around me during filming and at all other times,” Shane Jacobson, another person who worked with the comedian, exclusively told Page Six of his experience.

“I would be more than happy to put my hand up to be directed [by] Rebel Wilson again anytime in the future.”

According to the publication, collaborating with the 44-year-old Rebel Rising author is "one of the great joys" of Michael Yezerski's career as an Emmy-nominated composer.

On July 10, Rebel made the accusations against the production public in a long video posted to Instagram.

She disclosed that, despite being chosen for the esteemed closing position at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September, the film's "business partners" "turned around" and declared that The Deb "cannot premiere."

“This dates back to October of last year, where I discovered bad behaviour by these business partners,” she told her followers, before directly mentioning Ghost, Cameron, and Holden.

“I reported their bad behaviour when I find out, not minor things, big things.”