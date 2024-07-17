Richard Simmons’ family issues new statement after fitness guru’s death

Pauly Shore, Denise Austin, Ricki Lake, Lynn Herring mourn Richard Simmons death

Richard Simmons’ family thanked everyone who paid tributes to the late fitness guru following his death, one day after he celebrated his 76th birthday.

Tom Estey, the longtime publicist of the late celebrity, shared a new statement to People Magazine on Tuesday, July 16, on behalf of Simmons’ family.

"The Simmons family is overwhelmed and beyond grateful for the outpouring of love shown to our beloved Dicky," they began in the new statement following a first one that announced his death on Saturday, July 13.

"He is up above smiling down at all of you," they added before requesting the media to give the family some space and time to process the tragic news.

"There will be no further comment from the family at this time other than to kindly ask the media to respect Richard’s memory and grant us the time to grieve as we so desperately need to do," they ended.

Additionally, Pauly Shore, who is set to star as Richard in an upcoming biopic, Denise Austin, Ricki Lake, and General Hospital co-star Lynn Herring were among the many people who penned heartfelt and emotional notes for the fitness icon after he died on Saturday.