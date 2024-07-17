Madonna resumes writing biopic with new title

Madonna on biopic script

Madonna has gotten back to working on her biopic under a new title, Who's That Girl.



The project’s development seemingly started again, almost a year and a half after it was paused with an unannounced resume date, after the Queen of Pop teased the comeback on social media, also revealing its title.

The 65-year-old pop superstar shared an Instagram post on Tuesday, July 16, which featured the songstress posing with a typewriter in one snap, while another picture revealed the title of the screenplay.

The title, Who’s That Girl, references the singer’s 1987 film and (and song!) of the same name.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Madonna first had Diablo Cody of Juno, Jennifer's Body alongside her to pen the script of the biopic, but he later exited the role to work on other projects,

“I Need A-lot of Bandz to make this………..OKAY," the singer captioned the post, alluding to the need for a big budget, and added, “Story of my life.”

According to one snap in the carousel posted, the one that featured the name of the movie, the new script is “rewrites by Madonna and ECW,” which hints that she is working on the screenplay with Secretary scribe Erin Cressida Wilson.