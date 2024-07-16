Lil Wayne picks side in Drake vs Kendrick Lamar beef by singing ‘Not Like Us’

Weezy seemed to rap the words ‘they not like us’ during a recent performance

Weezy has declared his allegiance amid the Drake versus Kendrick Lamar beef, and it’s not what fans might have expected.



For context, Weezy and Drizzy are longtime friends and collaborators, so fans were shocked when they thought they heard Lil Wayne rapping the titular line of Kendrick’s scathing diss track for Drake, Not Like Us.

In videos circulating online, Lil Wayne was seen performing a remix of his song with Drake and Tyga called The Motto at Las Vegas’s Zouk Nightclub on Friday, July 12.

However, a source close to Wayne confirmed to Rolling Stone that though it sounds like he is saying the words “They not like us,” he actually rapped, “They don’t like us,” effectively using the Not Like Us cadence over the Motto beat.

Drake and Lil Wayne share a long history. In 2009, Wayne signed the Canadian MC to his label, Young Money Entertainment, and the rest is history.

Notably, K.Dot didn’t even spare their friendship in his diss track, questioning, “F***ed on Wayne girl while he was in jail, that’s conniving/ Then get his face tatted like a b***h apologisin.”

As of now, it appears that Wayne is staying neutral on the beef.