Prince Harry's private nickname mocked by celeb friend

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have different names for each other in the privacy of their home.



Meghan Markle disclosed one such nickname for her husband during a 2021 appearance on the Late Late Show with James Corden, which subsequently led to banter from one of Harry's celebrity acquaintances.

During the episode, Harry and James Corden embarked on a bus tour around Los Angeles.

At one point, Meghan video-called in and greeted Harry with the affectionate nickname "Haz," asking about his tour of LA.

During a segment on The Ellen Show, Meghan referred to Harry as "H," highlighting their familial bond and shared parenting experiences.

She shared insights into their journey as parents, emphasizing their joy in watching their children grow.

Harry himself quipped back, asserting the uniqueness of Meghan's nickname compared to his interactions with friends.

In his autobiography, Spare, Harry also revealed the informal nicknames exchanged between him and his brother, Prince William.

Throughout the book, Harry refers to William as "Willy," while William calls his younger brother "Harold."