Karachi police deploy robot for security of Muharram processions

In a bid to enhance security of the mourning processions during Muharram in Karachi, Sindh Police on Monday deployed a bomb disposal robot at the Muharram 9 procession, in addition to the strict manned security measures.
According to a police official, the explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) robot assists in defusing an explosive device without the need for a human's physical involvement.
The operator of the remote-controlled vehicle can drive the vehicle to find and deactivate a bomb from a considerable distance.
Various types of built-in cameras are installed in the unmanned vehicle, which assists in surveilling or taking a closer look of the device’s surroundings.
It is pertinent here to mention that Youm-e-Ashur, the tenth of Muharram-ul-Haram, will be observed on Wednesday across the country to commemorate martyrdom of Imam Hussain (RA), his family members and devoted companions in Karbala.
On this occasion, mourning processions will be taken out in major cities of the country. Ulema and Zakireen will highlight the teachings of Hussain (RA) and various aspects of the Karbla tragedy.
Meanwhile, mourning processions are being taken out in different parts of the country today to mark 9th of Muharram. Majalis will also be held at imambargahs.
Elaborate security arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward incident during the mourning processions.
