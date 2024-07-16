Lenny Kravitz answers FaceTime call from Denzel Washington amid concert

Lenny Kravitz and Denzel Washington friendship

Lenny Kravitz seems to have his priorities set when it comes to friends, as he stopped one of his concerts to answer a call from one.



The American Woman rockstar took to his Instagram account to share a sweet moment when he got a call from his friend, Denzel Washington amidst his performance during one of his shows from Blue Electric Light Tour.

“When your brother calls and you’re in the middle of a show.: @rossss_mia,” the 60-year-old rocker captioned the footage that saved the moment.

The video featured Kravitz walking up to the microphone holding his phone in his hand, and told the audience about the call.

“I'm sorry, my big brother just called me up on the phone to say hi,” the TK412 singer told the crowd.

With his phone raised to the audience, Kravitz circled the stage, informing the concertgoers that it was, in fact, Washington on the other end of the line, in case anyone was mistaken.

“Y'all know Denzel Washington,” he said as the fans erupted in screams.

Kravitz also showed off his phone’s screen to his cameraman to let fans have a closer look at the Oscar-winning actor.

"Alright brother, I love you, I'll call you later," Kravitz told his friend and hung up.



