Zoë Kravitz renames film starring Channing Tatum due to controversy

Zoë Kravitz has revealed the reasoning behind changing the title of her directorial debut from Pussy Island to Blink Twice, ahead of its theatrical release on August 23.

The thriller features a star-studded cast including her fiancé Channing Tatum, Naomi Ackie, Alia Shawkat, and Adria Arjona.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kravitz explained the decision, stating, "It was clear to me that 'p---y' is a word our society is not yet ready to embrace."

She elaborated on the challenges faced during the title change process, citing resistance from entities like the MPAA, which expressed reluctance to display the original title on promotional materials such as posters, billboards, and kiosks.

Additionally, movie theaters were hesitant to feature the title on tickets.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kravitz revealed that women were deterred from the film because of the previous title.

"Interestingly enough," she explained, "after researching it, women were offended by the word, and women seeing the title were saying, I don't want to see that movie."

Kravitz acknowledged her initial intention to reclaim the word "p---y" but recognized that societal readiness for such language is still evolving. "But we're not there yet," she added.

"And I think that's something I have the responsibility as a filmmaker to listen to. I care about people seeing the film, and I care about how it makes people feel."

Kravitz, who also co-wrote the movie, described it as a thriller centered around a billionaire, portrayed by Channing Tatum, who invites friends to a secretive private island, including a Los Angeles cocktail waitress played by Naomi Ackie.

