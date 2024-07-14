Strictly's Nikita Kuzmin shares 'traumatic' health battle that nearly ended his career

Strictly's Nikita Kuzmin gets candid about health battle

Strictly Come Dancing's Nikita Kuzmin recently shared his "invisible" health battle that almost ruined his career.

During an interview with The Sun, the 26-year-old Ukranian dancer, who took part in dance competitions from a very young age, revealed his career suffered after he was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of 13.

Nikita, who recently appeared on Celebrity Big Brother, explained: "It was quite traumatic because I was diagnosed in the middle of the night. It was literally like 2am when we arrived at the children's hospital because my blood sugar levels were extremely high."

"They were spiking, and I had been feeling very ill for about a week. I'm grateful to my father and mother for taking me to hospital, as they figured out that it might be diabetes."

Opening up about his struggles to come to terms with the diagnosis, he added: "At the time, I felt like my life was over, like my dance career might be finished. Obviously, at 13, that's quite a big change in your life and daily routine, and I was afraid of needles."

"Seeing a needle straight away to jab me with insulin was quite scary, but I had to get over that. I was really scared and didn't know what to do."

In addition, Nikita said that he felt inspired to help people on their road to recovery, labelling it as their "superpower."