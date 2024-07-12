Prince William apologised for major reason during royal engagement

William urged sector experts to provide guidance on effective homelessness solutions

Prince William issued an apology for his hoarse voice during a royal engagement on Thursday.

The Duke of Cambridge, 42, acknowledged his vocal strain while delivering a speech on ending homelessness, following England's Euro finals achievement the previous night.

He expressed, "I've got a hoarse voice after last night," adding enthusiasm for "a hell of a goal."

During an event in Brixton marking one year of his Homewards project, William spent over an hour and urged sector experts to provide guidance on effective homelessness solutions.

The project, piloted in six UK regions, encourages collaboration among local experts to tackle homelessness comprehensively. Addressing guests from charities, local authorities, and individuals with firsthand experience of homelessness, the Duke urged them to utilize Homewards as a valuable resource and support.



In a speech, William acknowledged that “demonstrating that homelessness is not an inevitable part of our society will take time”.

However, he said the progress made by Homewards in the first of its five years is a “powerful reminder to everyone of what can be achieved when we work together towards a shared goal”.