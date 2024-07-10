Queen Camilla steals spotlight from Kate Middleton with key move

Queen Camilla steps up her royal role in the absence of Kate Middleton.



The Queen Consort hosted community "volunteers, authors and supporters" to celebrate 30 years of National Literacy Trust.

In a video released on the official account of The Royal Family, King Charles’s wife can be seen in high spirits, interacting with NLT’s volunteers, or literacy champions at Clarence House.



The statement released alongside the video reads, "Celebrating 30 years of the National @Literacy_Trust!"

"The NLT supports families with young children to help develop the vital literacy skills they need to get the most out of life."

The Palace spokesperson said that Queen Camilla, who is the Patron of the charity hosted the incredible people associated with the trust and celebrated the thirty-year milestone at Clarence House.

"The NLT’s volunteers, or literacy champions, are located in communities across the UK and work to show that literacy is for everyone through fun events and activities. Keep up the good work,"the statement further reads.

Notably, reports suggest that Camilla may be taking advantage of Princess Kate's absence for her own benefit.

It is pertinent to mention that Catherine, who has been known for her remarkable charity work, has currently been undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

Royal commentator Jennie Bond previously told OK! Magazine, that Camilla is looking "sleeker, smarter and more stylish than ever and she has grown immeasurably in confidence" as Kate is away from the limelight.

