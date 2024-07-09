Nicolas Cage shares his unconventional parenting journey with three kids

Nicolas Cage, the Academy Award-winning actor, has spoken candidly with The New Yorker about his experiences as a father to three children with three different mothers.



"They're all different experiences. Each one has a different mother," he acknowledged.

Cage continued, "It's not what I had originally thought would happen when I fell in love or got married - that I would have three different children with three different moms - but nonetheless that's what's happened."

He noted that each child requires a unique level of attention, saying, "So every child is different. There's a different kind of level of attention."

Cage's children are Weston, 33 with ex Christina Fulton, Kal-El, 18, with ex-wife Alice Kim, and August Francesca, 22 months with his current wife, Riko Shibata.

The Arcadian star added that he worries about his “very adorable” daughter, saying, “So this is all different levels of worry and protection and taking it into overdrive."

The actor also emphasised that being a father is an essential part of his identity, stating that fatherhood is deeply ingrained in his being and is a fundamental aspect of who he is.

"Being a dad — to me, it’s not an art form, it’s . . . How do I put this? It’s like breathing. Everything is about her. You know, I can make a movie or not make a movie. I can’t stop being a dad. With her, it’s life. It’s my survival," he explained.

For the work front, Cage’s new film, Longlegs will open in cinemas on July 12.