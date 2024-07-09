Kevin Spacey receives Folkestone Film Award amid sexual assault trial

Kevin Spacey previously also won a Lifetime Achievement Award

Kevin Spacey has recently been honored with the Folkestone Independent Film Award for his voice acting in Control, recognised for the best thriller performance.

This accolade comes as Spacey faces a civil trial next year over sexual assault allegations, despite being found not guilty in previous related cases in the U.S. and U.K.

Control, directed by Gene Fallaize, also received the Best Thriller award. The award ceremony is scheduled to take place on July 20 in Folkestone, Kent. While it's uncertain if Spacey will attend, his recognition marks another step in his efforts to reclaim his career.

In addition to the Folkestone award, Spacey is set to receive a Lifetime Achievement award in Taormina, Sicily, at an event on July 21.

The organisers, Michel Curatolo and Marco Fallanca, praised Spacey, stating, "Kevin Spacey is a timeless monument in film and theatre history, who unquestionably deserves the chance to get his career back."

This reception contrasts sharply with Hollywood's reaction, which largely shunned the actor following the initial sexual assault allegations.