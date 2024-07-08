Leonardo DiCaprio remembers 'Titanic' producer Jon Landau

Leonardo DiCaprio will 'deeply miss' Titanic producer Jon Landau after latter's passing

Leonardo DiCaprio joined others in paying tribute to Titanic and Avatar producer Jon Landau, who passed away at the age of 63.

The Titanic star remembered the late producer in a statement shared with Deadline on Sunday, July 7.

"Jon was an incredibly kind, wise, and empathetic soul who wanted to create nothing but a positive impact on anyone or anything approached," he wrote.

"His legacy and leadership will live on forever," DiCaprio, who played poor artist Jack Dawson in the Oscar-winning 1997 film, added, concluding with his heartfelt condolences.

"My condolences are with his entire family. Rest in peace, you will be deeply missed," he ended.

DiCaprio’s statement comes one day after Titanic co-star Kate Winslet and filmmaker James Cameron mourned Landau’s passing.

"Jon Landau was the kindest and best of men," Winslet, 48, wrote in her statement.

"He was always full of smiles and gratitude. I can’t believe I am writing this, can’t believe he is gone," she added.

Cameron, meanwhile, described Landau’s personality as "indomitable, caring, inclusive, tireless, insightful and utterly unique."

"I have lost a dear friend and my closest collaborator of 31 years. A part of myself has been torn away," the Oscar winner filmmaker added.

Landau breathed his last on Friday, July 5, after a 16-month-long battle with cancer.