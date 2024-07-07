Kate Middleton deepens bond with Roger Federer due to Prince George

Kate Middleton famously planted three royal kisses on Roger Federer when he won a Wimbledon title in 2017

The Princess of Wales is widely recognized as a sports enthusiast and serves as the patron of several major sporting organizations, including the Rugby Football Union and the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC).



Kate is a familiar presence at Wimbledon, where she enthusiastically participates in the applause and admires many past and present players, including her friend Roger Federer.

Their friendship appears to be strong, with Federer attending the wedding of Kate's sister Pippa to James Matthews in 2017. That same year, Kate personally congratulated Federer on his Wimbledon victory, accompanied by Prince William.

The delighted tennis star then shared a friendly handshake with Prince William.

Wimbledon also shared the moment on Twitter at the time, saying: “Hugs, kisses and handshakes from royalty and the family for the #Wimbledon champion.”



It seems Federer is more than just a casual acquaintance within William and Kate's exclusive circle of celebrity friends. There were even reports suggesting he provided Prince George with a private tennis lesson at the Middleton home in Bucklebury, as reported by OK!.

Federer later described the young Royal as a "sweet boy" with promising tennis skills.

The tennis ace isn't the only A-lister in Prince William and Kate's inner circle. They are also pals with David and Victoria Beckham, who were guests at the Royal wedding in 2011.



