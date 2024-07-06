Holly Willoughby becomes extremely emotional after big relief

Holly Willoughby stepped down from her role as presenter of ITV’s This Morning

Holly Willoughby recently became visibly moved following news that a convicted violent offender was convicted of orchestrating a plan to abduct, sexually assault, and kill her.

The presenter expressed that "women should not feel unsafe in their daily lives or homes."

Gavin Plumb, aged 37, harbored an obsession with the television host, amassing over 10,000 images of her on his phone, including manipulated p***ography.

His activities came to light when he unwittingly engaged with an undercover U.S. police officer online, who alerted authorities in the UK.

At Chelmsford Crown Court, it was revealed that the security guard meticulously plotted to abduct Willoughby from her residence in Essex, taking her to his own home in Harlow and intending to murder her in an abandoned building.

Plumb, who admitted to spending nearly all his time online, denied the charges, asserting that his actions were mere "fantasy" and "online chat" that he deeply regretted. However, a jury found him guilty on Thursday of soliciting murder, and encouraging or facilitating both kidnapping and rape.

After the verdicts, Willoughby released a statement.

“As women, we should not be made to feel unsafe going about our daily lives and in our own homes,” she said. “I will forever be grateful to the undercover police officer who understood the imminent threat, and to the Metropolitan and Essex police forces for their swift response.”

She thanked others involved “for ensuring that justice was done and that the defendant will not be able to harm any more women”, adding: “I would also like to commend the bravery of his previous victims for speaking up at the time. Without their bravery this conviction may not have been possible.”

Plumb wept and slowly shook his head as the jury foreman read out the verdicts. Judge Murray told Plumb he would be sentenced on 12 July and remanded him in custody.

Willoughby did not attend the trial and was not involved in the police investigation.

She stepped down from her role as presenter of ITV’s This Morning six days after Plumb was arrested on 4 October 2023 after 14 years on the show. She returned to screens as co-host of Dancing on Ice the following year.