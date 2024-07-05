Popular Australian Pretty Pastel Please breathes her last at 30

Popular Australian YouTube star Alexandra, better known as Pretty Pastel Please died at the age of 30 in an unexpected encounter.
The influencer’s death was announced on her Instagram on Friday, June 7 in a post that read: “It is with a heavy heart that we must inform you that Alex, known to many as Pretty Pastel Please, has passed away.”
Spilling details on her sudden death, the post continued: “Her passing was sudden, unexpected and devastating to all who knew her.”
“This is a shock to us all, and her family and friends have requested privacy as they navigate their grief.”
"A memorial will be posted on YouTube and here on Instagram in due course."
Although her cause of death is still not clear at this stage, her friends and family asked for privacy to grieve for the loss of the Australian YouTuber.
The 30-year-old, who was popular with her 691,000 subscribers for her famous product reviews and travel content, was mourned by fans in large numbers.
One fan wrote under the Instagram obituary post: “I genuinely can’t believe this.”
While another chimed in, adding: “This breaks my heart completely.”
Travis Kelce has sbeen in headlines for his romance with Taylor Swift
Brad Pitt attended the British Grand Prix for the second time in a row
Ben Affleck raises concern over mental health as Jennifer Lopez marriage drama worsens
Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie XO are planning something 'exciting' after difficult time
Killer Mike touches on his 2024 Grammy aresst during a fiery speech at 2024 BET Awards acceptance speech
Sabrina Carpenter earlier performed in the opening act of international leg of Taylor Swift’s Eras tour