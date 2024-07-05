Ryan Reynolds shows his love for K-pop group Blackpink

Ryan Reynolds expresses his profound love for K-pop group: Deets inside

Ryan Reynolds has recently showed his love for K-pop group Blackpink.



Speaking at the press tour for Deadpool & Wolverine alongside pal Hugh Jackman in Seoul, South Korea, Ryan, Hugh Jackman and director Shawn Levy were presented with traditional Korean hanboks, which was designed by the same person who did Blackpink’s Coachella costumes.

To this, Ryan replied, “Love Blackpink,” as he revealed he was also a big fan of the South Korean boy band Stray Kids.

The Green Lantern actor recalled his love for Stray Kids went back to 2021, when the actor praised their Deadpool-inspired number on the Korean show, Kingdom: Legendary War.

One of the band’s members Felix dressed up as Ryan’s popular character, red mask in all, and greeted the audience in a similar fashion to the movie’s opening scene.

Later that year, the two teamed up for a virtual interview in support of Ryan’s movie, Free Guy, where the K-pop singer asked him a handful of questions.

“I’m such a huge fan,” said Ryan.

The Buried actor mentioned, “Not only do I love what you guys do, but I love how you do it because you do it with joy and you do it with authenticity.”

“I’m super proud that I get to kind of know you now,” remarked the actor.

Speaking with PEOPLE, Hugh and Ryan opened up about their 17-year friendship.

“The secret sauce to their bond is genuinely rooting for one another all the time,” remarked the actor

Ryan told the outlet, “I want you to win. It’s the same way I feel about Blake. As I'm rooting for her, I know she's rooting for me, and it's why we're so connected.”

Meanwhile, Deadpool & Wolverine is slated to release in theatres on July 26.