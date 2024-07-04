Prince William, Kate teach Harry, Meghan new lesson with admirable move

Prince William and Kate Middleton have proved that they believe in actions more than words with their admirable step to ease the suffering of the victims of Hurricane Beryl.



The Prince and Princess of Wales have made a huge donation as Hurricane Beryl battered Caribbean countries including Jamaica, Grenada, Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela, wreaking havoc with £1 billion worth of damage.

Hurricane Beryl has caused around £1 billion worth of damage globally. Kate and William are donating privately to the relief efforts, according to the outlet.



However, it has not been disclosed how much the royals have donated.

William and Kate visited to Jamaica and the Bahamas in 2022 to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, celebrating 70 years on the throne.

King Charles III has also shared a message following the devastation of Hurricane Beryl across the Caribbean, saying: "My family and I have been profoundly saddened to learn of the dreadful destruction caused by Hurricane Beryl across the Caribbean. Above all, we send our heartfelt condolences to the friends and families of those who have cruelly lost their lives."

The hurricane has clocked up maximum sustained wind speeds of more than 160mph as it became the earliest category-five Atlantic hurricane in records going back around 100 years. There has only been one previously recorded case of a category five Atlantic hurricane in July, which was Hurricane Emily, on July 16 2005.



A resident of Union said almost every building on the island, which lies off St Vincent and the Grenadines, has been razed or badly damaged.



Katrina Coy, the director of the Union Island Environmental Alliance, stated that the hurricane had left the majority of the island homeless. She said in a video message: "Union Island is in a terrible state after Beryl passed. Literally, almost the whole island is homeless. There are hardly any buildings left standing. Houses are flattened, roads are blocked, the electricity poles are down in the streets."

Coy added: "We’re in dire need of help. Emergency kits, food, evacuation, all of that is needed in this moment."

Princess Kate, who's undergoing chemotherapy following her cancer treatment