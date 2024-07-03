Kate Middleton, Prince William share new video with meaningful message

Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace jointly share new post with touching message

Prince William and Kate Middleton have delighted fans as they shared a new stunning video of celebration with a tribute to the extra ordinary people on Wednesday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and the royal family's social media accounts jointly released a video as the royal family celebrated "men and women who have contributed so much to life in Scotland.

The video - which shows King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh - was released with a touching message: "Congratulations to the newest Knights and Ladies of the Order of the Thistle."

In a separate post, Buckingham Palace has honoured William by sharing the newest photo of him with King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince Edward, captioning: "The King and Queen with The Prince of Wales (known as The Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland) and The Duke of Edinburgh following the Thistle Service at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh today."

Kate Middleton and Prince William are known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when they travel north to Scotland. The Duke of Rothesay has been the traditional title for the male heir to the Scottish throne since 1469, making his wife the Duchess of Rothesay.



On Wednesday, William joined King Charles and Queen Camilla at St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh for the Order of the Thistle service during Royal Week in Scotland.

However, Princess Kate and Princess Anne remained absent from the event as the Princess royal is recovering at home after head injury, while Catherine is receiving cancer treatment.