Jon Bon Jovi is the go-to person for Ed Sheeran in music industry

Jon Bon Jovi praises Ed Sheeran, calls him a 'sweetheart': More inside

Jon Bon Jovi has recently admitted he’s a go-to person for younger guys in the music industry like Ed Sheeran.



Speaking with SiriusXM, Bon Jovi, who collaborated with Sheeran for Living In Paradise song from Forever album, said, “He's one of the greats. Ed is a sweetheart. I've met him over the years a number of times.”

“We were hanging out. He and his wife and babies have come to spend, you know, like the weekend at my house,” continued the Always crooner.

Elaborating on how younger guys would come to Bon Jovi for valuable advice, the rock icon stated, “When you get to a certain age with a certain experience, the younger guys come to you and you're like, you know, the Ghost of Christmas Future.”

“And they start asking a lot of questions, like how and where, you know, and they looked to that,” he remarked.

Sharing his working experience with Shape of You hit-maker, Bon Jovi recalled, “When we were writing it, he was, you know, putting himself into my predicament and, you know, because like I'd said, he and Cherry are so sweet and, you know, just trying to figure out those ropes.”

“He's gonna write the 'I Got the Girl' song before he gets to the 'Kiss the Bride' song 'cause his kids are babies, you know?” noted the musician.

Bon Jovi added, “When I played Ed's Kiss the Bride, he was like, 'Touché.' And that's exactly what he said. He was like, 'I didn't think of that.' Yeah, because your babies are, you know, they're little. He's not there yet.”

Meanwhile, Bon Jovi reportedly released his latest album Forever on June 7.