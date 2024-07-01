Non-bailable warrants issued for KP CM Gandapur

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) Monday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur after dismissing his plea for exemption from appearance.
ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Supra also dismissed the same petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Amir Mughal in the vandalism cases registered at police stations Sangjani and I-9.
More to follow...
