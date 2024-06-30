Eddie Murphy strongly responds to David Spade’s racist SNL joke

Eddie Murphy on David Spade's racist 1995's SNL joke

Eddie Murphy has strongly responded to David Spade “racist” joke he made about him on Saturday Night Live in 1995.

Speaking on The New York Times’ The Interview podcast on June 29, Eddie addressed unfair criticism he received during Hollywood Minute sketch three decades ago.

At the time, the image of Eddie appeared on the screen as David said, “Look children, it's a falling star, make a wish.”

“This is Saturday Night Live. I’m the biggest thing that ever came off that show. The show would have been off the air if I didn’t go back on the show,” stated the 63-year-old.

Eddie noted, “Now you got somebody from the cast making a crack about my career? And I know that he can’t just say that.”

“A joke has to go through these channels. So, the producers thought it was okay to say that,” replied the Tower Heist actor.

Eddie pointed out, “All the people that have been on that show, you’ve never heard nobody make no joke about anybody’s career.”

“Most people that get off that show, they don’t go on and have these amazing careers. It was personal,” remarked the Dr. DoLittle actor.

Eddie dished, “It was like, ‘Yo, it’s in-house! I’m one of the family, and it hurt my feelings.”

“So, I thought that was a cheap shot. And it was kind of, I thought — I felt it was racist,” added the Meet Dave actor.