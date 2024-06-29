Kensington Palace releases new delightful video of Kate Middleton, Prince William

Kensington Palace shares new delightful video of Kate Middleton, Prince William

Kensington Palace has delighted fans with new video of Prince William and Princess Kate to commemorate Armed Forces Day.

Princess Kate, in the video, is seen smiling while giving instructions at an airbase. And, William is spotted wearing a military uniform in the new stunning clip, which comes hours after Buckingham Palace had released a new portrait of King Charles III.

The video was shared by the Prince and Princess of Wales's official social media accounts on Saturday (June 29) with a touching message.

Kate and William, in their joint statement, said: "On #ArmedForcesDay we thank all those serving in our military, in the UK and around the world, and the loved ones who support them in everything they do for our country."

The video was released to pay a tribute to veterans, military personnel and service families on Armed Forces Day, which falls on the final Saturday in June.



Earlier, Buckingham Palace shared a new portrait of King Charles, in which he is seen sitting in ornate green and gold chair, wearing his Field Marshal dress uniform with a ceremonial sword.

Queen Camilla also released her video statement on the day, reflecting on the "incredible bravery" of the military personnel.