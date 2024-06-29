Karachi imposes one-month ban on swimming in beaches over 'high-risk tides'

People swim at a Karachi beach. — AFP/File

KARACHI: A complete ban on swimming, bathing, diving and wading in the beaches and coastlines located within the limits of the Karachi Division has been imposed by the city administration for a period of one-month due to the presence of high-risk tides.



On the call of Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi, the ban came into effect from June 28 till July 27 with immediate effect.

The beaches of the metropolis have become hazardous due to high tides and turbulent waves, as per a notification issued by the Commissioner Karachi Division. This poses potential risks to the people who visit the shorelines for swimming and bathing.

Notably, an incident of drowning was reported on June 20 , 2024 at the city’s Hawks Bay beach. As a result, the city administration has taken the step to tackle any untoward event of drowning in future and protect precious lives of the general public.

Moreover, the Station House Officers (SHOs) of concerned police stations and authorities have also been authorised to register complaints concerning such incidents.