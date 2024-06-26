A collage of PTI leader Arif Alvi (left) and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif. — AFP/ X/@FarhatJaved/File

The US House of Representatives' resolution seeking an impartial probe into alleged poll irregularities in Pakistan has sparked war of words between the ruling parties and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that welcomed the development as positive step in its pursuit of "rigged election" narrative.



The US lawmakers, many of whom have been speaking in PTI’s favour, passed on Wednesday a resolution with an overwhelming majority, emphasising the need for Pakistani public's participation in the country's democratic process,



The former ruling party is among those opposing the results of the polls after its candidates faced immense hurdles in their run-up to their participation in the vote, leading them to participate as independent candidates and being deprived of their iconic bat symbol following a legal battle with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).



The country's two major parties — Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) — along with other political parties, formed a coalition government in the Centre.



Terming the development a move in the “right direction”, former president Arif Alvi lauded the massive majority in the resolution’s approval.

“What a resounding condemnation by (368-7) of the unhinging of the democratic process in Pakistan by the US Congress. A positive push in the right direction, along the lines of our own constitution, for democracy, rule of law, civilian control over our armed forces (not vice versa), personal freedoms, etc,” he wrote on social site, X (formerly Twitter).

The PTI leader drew similarities between the Resolution 901 and the Constitution of Pakistan about upholding democracy and citizens’ right to have a free and fair election.

The ex-president also mentioned the key proposals and demands in the US resolution in his post.

— Screengrab of Arif Alvi's X post.

Meanwhile, former aide to Khan during his tenure as the prime minister, Zulfi Bukhari also appreciated the passage of the resolution saying that the move was about to bring a “change”.

“Things are about to change. The International silence is about to break,” he wrote on X.

However, Raza Haroon from rival PPP voiced criticism, asking if PTI now deemed the “US intervention” right.

Replying to Alvi’s post, the politician stated three questions.

Seeking and supporting US intervention in our internal matters?

Where does our Constitution or Law of the Land allows for it?

How do you explain the issue of jurisdiction?

— Screengrab of Zulfi Bukhari's X post.

Haroon also responded to Bukhari’s post, raising concern over the “foreign intervention in #Pakistan's internal matters”.

“Wasn't your leader against #USA intervention terming it conspiracy for #regime_change during the vote of no confidence? Was IK [Imran Khan] bluffing of US conspiracy on stage while he was the PM and even after?” he asked.

The PPP leader referred to PTI founder's allegation that the US hatched conspiracy to topple his government in April 2022 by supporting then opposition's no-confidence motion.

— Screengrab of Raza Haroon's X post.

US has no right to interfere in Pakistan's affairs: Khawaja Asif

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif bashed the rival party, saying that PTI was "highly active" in the US and warned the America against the interfering in the internal affairs of Pakistan.

"PTI got the resolution passed with manipulation," the minister said, asking the US administration, how many democratic regimes had it toppled and backed military revolutions in the last century.

He called upon the US to first make its upcoming elections "transparent" instead of levelling allegations against others.

"The US has no right to interfere in Pakistan's affairs," he said.

Continuing criticism of the former ruling party, Asif said that they had been telling the US "absolutely not" till this point and now they are celebrating.

He said that PTI is expressing love to the US after accusing it of a "regime change" conspiracy.

The minister further stated that the country had been bearing the brunt of supporting the US in its wars.

Alongside maintaining a harsh stance on the alleged US involvement, the former ruling party continued to seek support from American lawmakers on transparent elections and human rights “violations” in the country, as well as engaging various US lobbying firms to project its goals abroad.

In July 2023, several lawmakers of the United States, including Congressman Brad Sherman, called for free, fair, and internationally-monitored general polls in Pakistan.

Today, at least 368 members of the US house voted in favour of the resolution and called for a "full and independent investigation of claims of interference or irregularities in Pakistan’s February 2024 election".

Responding to the development, the Foreign Office (FO) has said that the resolution on alleged poll irregularities in Pakistan “stems from an incomplete understanding of the political situation and electoral process in Pakistan”.