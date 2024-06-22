King Charles, Queen Camilla get spotlight during latest outing

Kin Charles and Queen Camilla were all smiles and in good spirits as they led this year's last procession at Royal Ascot on Saturday.

There has been a strong royal presence at Ascot this year, with the King only missing one day (Wednesday) due to his ongoing cancer treatment. However, Camilla was on hand to lead the procession until the monarch returned on Thursday.



The 76-year-old Queen was spotted meeting renowned actor Henry Winkler, best known for his role as The Fonz on Happy Days.



Camilla put on a stylish display in a pale blush coat for the fifth day of the races. She paired it with a cream hat, finishing her look with a statement choker featuring three strands of pearls. The eye-catching piece, which features a purple centre stone, used to belong to the Queen Mother.

On the other hand, Prince William and Harry's father Charles looked dashing in opted for a classic top hat and tails look, pairing a grey suit with a complementary pale grey waistcoat and lavender tie.



The 75-year-old finished off his outfit with black shoes, a large black umbrella, and a black top hat.

The King and Queen led the carriage procession alongside Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the former emir of Qatar, and Lady Charles Spencer-Churchill.



This year's Royal Ascot has been an eventful one, with a number of high-profile guests attending. Zara and Mike Tindall, Princess Eugenie, Princess Anne and others were snapped watching the races. Also in attendance was Lady Gabriella Windsor, who made her first official public appearance at the event, following the tragic death of her husband earlier this year.

And the Princess of Wales' mother and father - Carole and Michael Middleton - attended the second day of Royal Ascot. The outing marked their first public appearance since their daughter's cancer diagnosis was made public.

While Prince William was seen spending time with his in-laws that day, his wife Kate Middleton was not present, due to her ongoing treatment for cancer.