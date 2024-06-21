Kate Middleton gives new update about Prince William on his birthday

Princess Kate marked the special occasion with new update of Prince William

Kate Middleton shares her and Prince William's favourite beauty spot in the UK as he turns 42 today.

The royal couple's recently released photographs indicate that a beach close to their countryside home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk, has become a favourite destination for them and their children.

Today marks Prince William's 42nd birthday, and his wife made a special tribute to him on social media.

Kate shared a new photo of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis with their father on the royal couple's official social media account.

The photograph of the Prince of Wales with his children was taken in Norfolk last month by Princess Catherine. William, George, Charlotte, and Louis are holding hands as they jump on a beach near their countryside home of Anmer Hall in the lovely picture.



Kate wrote on the couple's official social media account: "Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much! Cx."

The beach also featured in George, Charlotte, and Louis' Father's Day tribute to Prince William. On Sunday, the young royals posted their first-ever social media message with a photograph taken by Princess Kate. The photograph featured Prince William and his three children on the same beach in Norfolk.

George, 10, Charlotte, nine, and Louis, six, captioned the photograph themselves, writing a personal message in their first-ever social media post.

The trio wrote: "We love you, Papa. Happy Father’s Day. G, C & L." The "G, C & L" signaled that the post was directly written by the young royals.



William, 41, and Kate, 42, often directly write social media posts and leave a "W" or a "C" to make this clear to royal fans.

The photograph was signed "The Princess of Wales, 2024," indicating that the picture was taken by Kate. Kensington Palace confirmed that the Father's Day photograph was also taken in Norfolk last month.



