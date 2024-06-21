Chinese minister hails Pakistan Army for ensuring security to CPEC projects

Chinese minister Liu Jianchao (left) in a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on June 21, 2024. — Radio Pakistan

Liu Jianchao, Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC), lauded the Pakistan Army’s support in providing security to Chinese nationals and projects in Pakistan, according to the military’s media wing.



The statement came after the Chinese minister, during his official visit to Pakistan, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

The visiting dignitary also commended Pakistan’s efforts in maintaining regional peace and stability, acknowledging the support of the Pakistan Armed Forces in providing security to Chinese nationals and projects in the country, the ISPR added.

During the meeting, they discussed matters of mutual interest, including regional peace and stability, and reviewed progress on the multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The COAS reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the strategic partnership with China and pledged full support for the successful implementation of CPEC, a flagship project of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Liu Jianchao highlighted that he is visiting Pakistan as a follow-up to the successful meetings between the leadership of the two countries in China.

He emphasised the significance of the longstanding brotherly relations between the two nations and expressed satisfaction with the progress achieved on CPEC, reiterating China’s commitment to its timely completion.

Earlier today, the senior Chinese official Jianchao co-chaired — along with Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar — the third meeting of the Pakistan-China Joint Consultative Mechanism (JCM) of the Political Parties on CPEC.

Addressing the huddle, he advised Pakistani political leadership to shun differences as “internal stability is imperative for any nation to develop”.

"In a turbulent world of rising uncertainties, stability within the country is essential for development. Faced with complex internal and external challenges, Pakistan is navigating carefully through turbulent rivers," Liu Jianchao remarked.

Leaders belonging to all major political parties, including the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), were present during the event.