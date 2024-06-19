King Charles awards British-Pakistani philanthropist with CBE honour

British Pakistani philanthropist Asif Rangoonwala CBE addresses an event. — Photo by author

LONDON: Asif Rangoonwala, a British-Pakistani philanthropist and entrepreneur, has been awarded the Commander of British Empire (CBE) honour by King Charles III, Geo News reported.

Rangoonwala serves as the vice chair of the British Asian Trust (BAT) — King’s charity — and has been recognised in the King's Birthday Honours list 2024 for his philanthropic work in the United Kingdom and South Asia, particularly in Pakistan.

The philanthropist said he was "deeply honoured and humbled to receive this recognition" and vowed to "strive to further our mission of creating a more equitable and compassionate world."

Thanking his colleagues, who have helped him over the years, Rangoonwala said: "Public service is a legacy I inherit from my parents as they were devoted to helping others and social causes.

"We are working in several areas in Karachi but our work in the education sector is of phenomenal nature and tens and thousands of under-privileged children are benefitting from our schemes. We plan to increase the scope and nature of our work."

The entrepreneur said that more British-Pakistanis need to be honoured and recognised.

He said: "We are one of the most integrated communities in the UK and we play a vital role in all areas of public life. We will be working to bring out more heroes and role models from our communities.

"There are hundreds of Pakistanis in the UK doing a magnificent job and they deserve more recognition."

Another vice chair of the Trust, Shalni Arora, was awarded the title of Order of the British Empire (OBE) for advancing its mission to tackle poverty and inequality.

Commenting on the honour, Arora said, "This award is a testament not just to me but to the incredible work of so many partners. Together, we strive to create a more inclusive and compassionate society, and I share this award with everyone who has supported our mission."

Lord Jitesh Gadhia, the Trust's chair, congratulated his BAT colleagues: "Asif and Shalni's passion and commitment to charitable causes is truly inspiring.

"Their leadership has been pivotal in advancing our goals and making a tangible difference to the lives of those we serve. We are immensely proud of their achievements and this well-deserved recognition."

As a prominent business leader and philanthropist, Rangoonwala has been a driving force in the philanthropic landscape for many years, with a focus on creating positive change within communities both in the UK and South Asia.

Through the Rangoonwala Foundation, he has championed numerous projects aimed at improving the quality of life for disadvantaged individuals in several parts of the world including Pakistan, with a focus on Karachi.

The Foundation's work includes providing scholarships for underprivileged students, funding medical research and facilities and supporting community development programmes.

Rangoonwala runs several companies from his Central London headquarters.