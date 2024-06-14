Inside Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 'secret' life before moving to US

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle owned the home before their wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly had their own home in the UK that was said to be worth £2.5m.

According to Mirror, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex owned a property in Oxfordshire, for which they signed a two-year lease just before they married in May 2018.

The couple was said to have lived on the property while waiting for renovations to be carried out on their Frogmore Cottage, which was their initial area of residence that was gifted by Queen Elizabeth on their wedding.

The Oxfordshire property boasts of three main structures comprising of a farmhouse, a small two-bed-room cottage for guests and staff as well as a two-floor converted barn.

The Sussexes were said to have "loved walking the dogs there and entertaining their friends in complete solitude" and have reportedly had celebrity pals like George and Amal Clooney visit.

For the unversed, the couple was embroiled in a spat with the royal family after they were evicted from Frogmore Cottage last year.

Following their departure from the royal family and move to the US in 2020, the couple was served a notice by King Charles to vacate the property, which notably did not sit well with Prince Harry.

Expressing his displeasure of losing his UK home, he wrote in his memoir Spare: "Once upon a time, this was going to be my forever home. Instead, it had proved to be just another brief stop."