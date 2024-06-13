Kate Winslet recalls iconic 'Titanic' scene as 'messy, not magical'

Kate Winslet remembers 'Titanic' scene as 'messy, not magical'

Kate Winslet reflected on the iconic "I'm flying" scene from Titanic, revealing that it wasn't as glamorous as fans might think.



In a video with Vanity Fair, the actress, 48, revisited some of her most memorable moments and shared that the scene where Rose and Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) share a romantic kiss was quite chaotic and messy, contrary to its picturesque appearance on screen.

“My god, he’s quite the romancer, isn’t he? No wonder every young girl in the world wanted to be kissed by Leonardo DiCaprio,” Winslet quipped. “It was not all it’s cracked up to be.”

The Regime star explained, “We kept doing this kiss, and I’ve got a lot of pale makeup on and I would have to do our makeup checks — on both of us, between takes — and I would end up looking as though I’d been sucking a caramel chocolate bar after each take because his makeup would come off on me.”

She also added that DiCaprio appeared to have "a bit missing from his face" as a result of makeup residue from her lighter-colored cosmetics, saying, "Oh God, it was such a mess."

Rewatching the scene, Winslet called this particular shot a "nightmare," citing lighting problems and the cosmetics team's inability to enter the filming location.

The actress also mentioned that she had to retake the scene because she kept bumping her knee against the fence.

“Leo couldn’t stop laughing, and we had to reshoot this about four times because [director James Cameron] wanted a very specific light for this, obviously, and the sunsets kept changing where we were,” she remembered of the hectic experience.

“This was a section of the ship, it wasn’t part of the actual whole ship set that we had,” Winslet continued.

“We had to climb up a ladder to get to it. Hair and makeup couldn’t reach us. Now, what you wouldn’t know because Leo looks completely natural but he had to lie on sunbeds and there’s a lot of fake tan makeup going on.”